Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Brutally Beating Puppy To Death In Liberty

Joe Lombardi
Lake Street in the Village of Liberty.
Lake Street in the Village of Liberty. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has been accused of brutally beating a puppy, leading to its death in the region.

Police in Sullivan County arrested Miguel Colon, age 34, of the Village of Liberty, after an investigation into the death of the 4-month-old pit bull. 

Liberty Police Department officers began investigating after receiving a report that the puppy had been killed by an individual in the village, police said. 

The investigation led officers to a location on Lake Street in the Village of Liberty where they were able to recover the remains of the dog which had been buried in a shallow grave, police said. 

The remains were exhumed by officers and turned over to the Town of Liberty Dog Control Officer for a post-mortem necropsy study.

Further investigation resulted in arresting Colon and charging him with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, police said. 

It is alleged that Colon struck the puppy in the head with a large speaker and then with a large rock multiple times causing its death, according to Liberty Police.

Colon was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.

The Liberty PD was assisted in the investigation by the Town of Liberty dog control officer Joanne Gerow.

