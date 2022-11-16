Landscaper Loses Part Of Finger In Accident In Milton

A Hudson Valley landscaping employee lost a good part of a finger after getting it caught in a leaf blower machine.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 1611 Route 9W in Milton.

The Marlborough Police Department respond to a medical call for a reported person with a finger amputation, said Chief Gerald Cocozza, of the Marlborough Police.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was an employee of Empire Landscaping who was working on a leaf blower machine and accidentally cut the tip of his finger off, Cocozza said.

The man was treated and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment by Mobile Life without further incident.

