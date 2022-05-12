Kingston Woman Accused Of Stealing Dead Person's Debit Card

Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Man Wanted After Car Stolen In Region Crashes
A Kingston woman was arrested after allegedly taking a debit card from a dead person and using it to make numerous purchases.
A Kingston woman was arrested after allegedly taking a debit card from a dead person and using it to make numerous purchases. Photo Credit: Pixabay/jarmoluk

A woman in the region has been charged with allegedly stealing a dead person's debit card and using it to make purchases.

The incident took place in Dec. 2021 in Ulster County in Kingston.

Sarah M. Schatzel, age 34, of Kingston, was arrested on Monday, May 9, following an investigation into a complaint, said Chief of Saugerties Police Joseph Sinagra.

According to the chief, the investigation began after the department received a complaint that someone was making unauthorized purchases on a debit card belonging to a dead person.

Schatzel had stolen the debit card at the time of the person's death and used it to make numerous unauthorized purchases in the Town of Saugerties and in the Town of Ulster, Sinagra said.

Schatzel was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, May 18.

