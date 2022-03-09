Kingston Man Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up Building, Police Say

Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
Kathy Reakes
An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up a building.
An area man who was mad at his social service caseworker allegedly threatened to blow up a building.

Ulster County resident Evan Carlaw, age 47, of Kingston, was arrested on Friday, March 4, and charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment.

Deputies arrested Carlaw after he became upset while speaking with a social service caseworker over the phone and then made threats to blow up the building, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office said.

Carlaw was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

