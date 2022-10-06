Kerhonkson Man Hits Victim In Head With Rock During Violent Assault In Accord, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly hitting another person in the head numerous times with a rock during a violent assault.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 in Accord on Dymond Road.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police arrested David V. Underhill-Hval. age 34, of Kerhonkson for the Sept. 3 assault.

Investigation revealed that on Sept. 3, Underhill-Hval was at a residence on Dymond Road when he violently assaulted someone, striking the victim in the head numerous times with a rock and causing severe injuries, Nevel said.

During the attack, another person intervened and was also injured and suffered multiple bruises and lacerations on their body, state police added.

Underhill-Hval fled the area after the attack. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Troopers searched the area for Underhill-Hval but were unable to locate him, Nevel said.

Troopers did locate the rock that was used to assault both victims.

Troopers and investigators followed many leads to locate the suspect. A warrant was obtained for Underhill-Hval’s arrest.

On Oct. 5, Underhill-Hval turned himself in and was charged with:

Three counts of assault

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Menacing

He was arraigned and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of bail.

State Police were assisted by the Town of Saugerties Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.