Female Worker At Sullivan Correctional Facility Nabbed On Sex, Drug Charges

The Sullivan County Correctional Facility.
The Sullivan County Correctional Facility. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A New York woman who works as a nurse at an area correctional facility has been arrested on alleged sex and drug charges.

Sullivan County resident Kristie Miller, age 51, of Fallsburg, was arrested by New York State Police on Thursday, March 3, on numerous charges including rape and possession of a controlled substance, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An 11-month investigation by the state police and the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision revealed that Miller, while employed as a nurse at the Sullivan Correctional Facility, provided buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual films to an inmate, Nevel said.

It was also discovered that she was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with that same inmate, he added.

Miller was terminated prior to her arrest.

Following her arrest, Miller was charged with:

  • Rape;
  • Criminal sex act;
  • Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell;
  • Prison contraband.

She was arraigned and remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail.

