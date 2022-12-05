Fast-Moving Fire Destroys Deli In South Fallsburg

A fast-moving fire destroyed a 100-year-old deli in the region and injured three people.

The blaze broke out in Sullivan County around 5:45 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at the Boosur Meat & Deli located on Main Street in South Fallsburg.

"With automatic mutual aid from Woodridge and Monticello en route, a second alarm was sounded," the Fallsburg Fire Department said on Facebook.

Multiple companies throughout Sullivan County and Ulster County were called in to assist. The structure which was constructed in 1922, challenged firefighters for over six hours, the department.

"Unfortunately, in the end, several people were displaced and three minor injuries were reported," they added.

The deli was destroyed in the blaze. An investigation into the cause is underway.

