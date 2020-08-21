Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Breaking News: Suspect Driving Drunk Charged For Fatal Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old Passenger
Police & Fire

Families Displaced After Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out In Sullivan County Apartment Complex

Christina Coulter
The three-alarm fire started early on Friday morning, according to the Liberty Fire Department.
The three-alarm fire started early on Friday morning, according to the Liberty Fire Department. Photo Credit: George McGrady

Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire broke out at an area housing complex.

The fire in Sullivan County happened in the town of Liberty. at the Beaumont Estates apartment complex off Route 52 started early Friday morning, Aug. 20, according to the Liberty Fire Department. 

The Liberty Department was assisted by the White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, Swan Lake Hose Co. #1, Youngsville Fire Department, Loch Sheldrake Fire Co. #1 and the Kauneonga Lake Fire Department. 

More information is expected to be released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

