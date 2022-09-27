'Erratic' Saugerties Driver Was 3 Times Legal Limit, Police Say

A drunk driver who was busted in the region had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit to operate a vehicle, authorities said.

In Ulster County, Saugerties Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, with reports of an erratic driver on Route 212 near Route 32.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, Saugerties police said.

The driver, 50-year-old Kathleen Grady, of Saugerties, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Her charges were later upgraded to aggravated DWI after testing revealed her blood alcohol content was 0.24 percent, three times the legal limit to drive, police said.

Grady was later released to a sober third party with appearance tickets to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

