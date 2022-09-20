Drunk Driver Ends Up On Front Lawn Of Saugerties Home, Police Say

A 31-year-old man’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit to drive when he got behind the wheel of a car and crashed into a home in the region, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Ulster County were called shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, with reports of a car crash at a home in Saugerties, located on Highway 212.

When officers arrived, they found a 1990 Chevrolet van protruding from the home’s bushes, Saugerties police said.

Investigators determined that the driver, Kaleb Shader, of Saugerties, had driven off the road and struck a mailbox before ending up on the home’s front lawn.

There were no reports of injuries from the crash.

Shader was charged with driving while intoxicated after testing revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 percent, police said.

He was later released to a third party with appearance tickets to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.

