Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Breaking News: Woman From Region Nabbed 2 Years After Stealing Rental Car, Police Say
Crash Destroys Tractor-Trailer On Route 17 In Town Of Thompson

Kathy Reakes
A driver of a tractor-trailer managed to escape life-threatening injuries during a crash that destroyed the truck.
Photo Credit: Rock Hill Fire Department

A driver managed to escape severe injuries during a crash of a FedEx tractor-trailer.

The crash took place in Sullivan County in the town of Thompson on Route 17 around 7 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

According to the Rock Hill Fire Department, the driver was able to exit the vehicle on his own and was immediately transported to the hospital by Mobile medic EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department was assisted by:

  • New York State Police, 
  • State Department of Transportation, 
  • Mobile medic EMS, 
  • Rock Hill EMS
  • Prestige Towing. 

