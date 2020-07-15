Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Police Warn Of Spike In Car Thefts, Thefts From Cars In Hudson Valley During Pandemic

Zak Failla
Hundreds of cars have been stolen since the COVID-19 crisis hit the Hudson Valley in March, State Police are cautioning. Photo Credit: File photo

New York State Police in the Hudson Valley are calling on communities to offer an assist in curtailing a recent rise in car thefts and thefts from cars in the region.

Police said that since Sunday, March 1, state, county, and local law enforcement agencies have investigated more than 400 stolen vehicle cases in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland counties.

Since the uptick in vehicle thefts, several arrests have been made in the area, and many of the vehicles have been recovered, often suffering extensive damage from suspects, but “there’s something every vehicle owner can do,” police noted.

According to police, many of the vehicles stolen “have been from affluent neighborhoods, so residents “should not assume that this will not happen where you live.”

Residents have also been advised not to leave valuables in vehicles, close the windows, and park in well-lit conspicuous areas when possible.

“We ask that you please secure your vehicle properly and remove all keys or key fobs from the vehicle,” investigators noted. “Keys or key fobs left inside the vehicle is the most common factor shared amongst these cases.”

