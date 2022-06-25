Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice

Burger Dispute At McDonald's Drive-Thru In Saugerties Leads To DWI Charge

Kathy Reakes
Jeffrey Schneider
Jeffrey Schneider Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A dispute over a hamburger at the drive-thru window of a New York McDonald's led to the arrest of a Connecticut man whose blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at the McDonalds on Route 212 in Saugerties.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, officers responded to the fast-food restaurant for a reported dispute over a hamburger.

When officer arrived, they interviewed 53-year-old Jeffrey Schneider, of Wethersfield in Hartford County, Sinagra said.

"Schneider, who was intoxicated, was extremely confrontational towards officers during their investigation," Sinagra said.

Schneider was taken into custody at the scene, being charged with DWI. He was processed at Saugerties police headquarters, where he submitted to a breath test, resulting in a blood-alcohol level of .26 percent, more than three times over the legal limit, the chief added.

Schneider was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date to answer his charges.

Police did not release details involving the dispute regarding the hamburger.

