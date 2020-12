Sheriff's deputies in Putnam County are looking for a woman wanted for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Lindsey B. Cromwell, 34, last lived on Elm Street in Cortlandt Manor. She stands at 5-foot-9, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at 845-225-4300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.