Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Statewide Alert Issued For Kingston Man Wanted For First-Degree Rape
Obituaries

Support Pours In For Family Of Father Killed In Ulster County Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Tramayne Holmes with family and friends.
Tramayne Holmes with family and friends. Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Sierra Card

The community is helping a local family after the father was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer in the Hudson Valley.

Ulster County resident Tramayne Holmes, age 40, of the hamlet of Milton, was killed at 4 p.m.,  Tuesday, April 26, when he lost control of his vehicle on Route 28, in Kingston, crossed over into the westbound lane, and struck a 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer head-on, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Following his death, his oldest daughter, Sierra Card, started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family in their time of need.

Holmes was a father, local electrician, and DJ, according to social media.

Tributes poured in on the GoFundMe page: "Tre was a special man. He will be missed," said one donor. 

To date, the effort has raised more than $15,000 of a $20,000 goal.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.