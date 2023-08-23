Overcast 57°

Night Of Drugs, Drinking Leads To Rescue Of 2 In Shandaken By Forest Rangers, DEC Says

An alleged night of drugs and drinking led to a dispute between two hiking companions by New York State forest rangers after one man told officials he was "being hunted like in 'Predator.'"

Mount Tremper where the two hikers were rescued. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Daniel Case
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Ulster County on Mount Tremper in the town of Shandaken on Monday, Aug. 21 around 2:45 a.m.

According to officials with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, Forest Ranger Martin received a call about an injured person on Mount Tremper. 

Martin made phone contact with the 36-year-old from Connecticut who claimed he got into an altercation with his hiking companion and believed he was “being hunted like in 'Predator,'" the department said.

The hiker twisted his ankle while escaping. Three more rangers responded with a six-wheeler and found the man around 6 a.m. asleep off the trail, DEC said.

Rangers then found the hiking companion, a 31-year-old Dutchess County resident from Beacon, in the Mount Tremper lean-to. 

Rangers interviewed both men who indicated significant drug and alcohol impairment. 

Both were looked at by Shandaken EMS.

