Ulster Man Who Tried To Jump From Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge Arrested For Murder, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Hudson Valley man who had attempted to jump from a bridge has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman whose body was found in a wooded area.

Johnny Amaro, age 49, of the town of Ulster, was arrested and charged with felony murder around 11:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1. 

According to Chief Kyle Berardi, of the Ulster Police Department, on Thursday around 8:20 a.m., officers were notified of a dead woman in a wooded area off the Eastern Parkway in the town of Ulster.

As a result of an investigation, the woman was found to be a victim of homicide, the chief said.

A further investigation identified Amaro as the suspect who was also identified as the man who had attempted to jump from the Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge early in the morning, he added.

Amaro was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail, Berardi said.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted by the:

  • Ulster County District Attorney’s Office
  • New York State Police
  • Ulster County Sheriff’s Office
  • Kingston Police Department 
  • Saugerties Police Department.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the name of the victim will not be identified, police said. 

