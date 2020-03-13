Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
News

Ulster Declares State Of Emergency, Suspends In-Person County Services As COVID-19 Cases Grow

Kathy Reakes
Ulster County Supervisor Patrick Ryan has announced a state of emergency.
Ulster County government officials have declared a state of emergency and are suspending all in-person county services after two additionals residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ulster County Executive Patrick K. Ryan said the services will be suspended for a two-week period beginning on Monday, March 16.

He said the two new cases of COVID-19 in the county are connected to the previously announced two cases in the towns of Rochester and Shawangunk, bringing the number of cases in the county to four.

“I have directed a series of immediate actions to bolster our response to the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus in Ulster County,” said Ryan. “My top priority remains ensuring the health and safety of all of our residents, and these measures will provide additional safeguards for everyone.”

Additionally, Ryan announced the formation of a Health and Safety Task Force to advise on issues regarding containment and mitigation issues surrounding COVID-19.

The Department of Health, along with Ryan, has also limited large gatherings and is suggesting all non-essential indoor events be canceled or postponed for at least the next 14 days.

In particular, events with 50 or more expected attendees pose the greatest public health risk.

Events that have been canceled or postponed include Kingston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, Shamrock Run, and other festivities.

The health department is also seeking volunteers to help field calls related to the coronavirus, COVID-19, over the next several weeks.

Training will be provided at the start of a participant's first shift at the Department of Health, 239 Golden Hill Lane, Kingston.

Volunteer shifts are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

People interested in volunteering can register online at https://www.ulstercorps.org/events/ucdoh2020/ .

For more information, email volunteer@ulstercorps.org , or call or text (845) 481-0331.

