Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
Ulster County Town Near Massive 150-Acre Wildfire Declares State Of Emergency

Kathy Reakes
The Napanoch Point Fire in the Minnewaska State Park in Ellenville.
The Napanoch Point Fire in the Minnewaska State Park in Ellenville. Photo Credit: Ulster County Goverment

A Hudson Valley town near the massive 150-acre wildfire consuming a section of a state park has issued a state of emergency and instituted a burn ban.

The Ulster County town of Shawangunk issued the order and the band on Sunday, Aug. 28 after the fire was sparked by a lightning strike in the Minnewaska State Park in Ellenville. 

The area's drought conditions and the fire led to the burn ban which runs through Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to town officials.

The ban prevents any outside fire, including but not limited to fire pits, chimneys, brush burnings, campfires, trash burning, and any other type of burn, officials said.

Residents are allowed to cook on a contained gas or charcoal-style grill.

Those with questions should contact Town Hall at 845-895-4678.

