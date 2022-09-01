Ulster County Town Near Massive 150-Acre Wildfire Declares State Of Emergency

A Hudson Valley town near the massive 150-acre wildfire consuming a section of a state park has issued a state of emergency and instituted a burn ban.

The Ulster County town of Shawangunk issued the order and the band on Sunday, Aug. 28 after the fire was sparked by a lightning strike in the Minnewaska State Park in Ellenville.

The area's drought conditions and the fire led to the burn ban which runs through Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to town officials.

The ban prevents any outside fire, including but not limited to fire pits, chimneys, brush burnings, campfires, trash burning, and any other type of burn, officials said.

Residents are allowed to cook on a contained gas or charcoal-style grill.

Those with questions should contact Town Hall at 845-895-4678.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.