Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
News

Ulster County Man Refuses To Perform Field Sobriety Tests, Gets Felony DWI, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
According to Saugerties Police, 53-year-old Joseph E. Coffey was arrested in the parking lot of the Simmons Plaza on Wednesday, Oct. 8. He refused to participate in field sobriety tests.
According to Saugerties Police, 53-year-old Joseph E. Coffey was arrested in the parking lot of the Simmons Plaza on Wednesday, Oct. 8. He refused to participate in field sobriety tests. Photo Credit: Pixabay

An Ulster County man was charged with a felony DWI after he refused to comply with officers who saw him sitting behind the wheel of his running vehicle while visible intoxicated.

According to Saugerties Police, 53-year-old Joseph E. Coffey was arrested in the parking lot of the Simmons Plaza on Wednesday, Oct. 8. He refused to participate in field sobriety tests.

After he was taken into custody, Coffey also refused to take a chemical test. He was released to a third party and will be sentenced in the Town of Saugerties Court later this month. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.