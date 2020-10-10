Ulster County Man Refuses To Perform Field Sobriety Tests, Gets Felony DWI, Police Say

An Ulster County man was charged with a felony DWI after he refused to comply with officers who saw him sitting behind the wheel of his running vehicle while visible intoxicated.

According to Saugerties Police, 53-year-old Joseph E. Coffey was arrested in the parking lot of the Simmons Plaza on Wednesday, Oct. 8. He refused to participate in field sobriety tests.

After he was taken into custody, Coffey also refused to take a chemical test. He was released to a third party and will be sentenced in the Town of Saugerties Court later this month.

