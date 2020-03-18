Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
News

Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Sullivan County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Sullivan County Manager Joshua Potosek said two more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Sullivan County Gov.

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Sullivan County.

Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw announced Tuesday, March 17, that two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the county's number of cases to three.

“Two more people in Sullivan County tested positive today,” said McGraw. “They have been self-isolating, and we are in the midst of determining if there were any additional exposures.”

County Manager Joshua Potosek said the new cases are unrelated to the first case of a worker at the county's Care Center in Sunset Lake.

“We are not allowed by law to identify the individuals, but we will keep the public as informed and as safe as possible as the investigation continues," said Potosek.

The county is under a state of emergency and all public schools have been closed as well as the Care Center.

County officials are asking residents not to visit any other county facilities if they are experiencing any of the signs of the virus, or feel sick.

In addition, all events of 50 people or more are prohibited, and restaurants and bars are takeout and drive-through only. Casinos and movie theaters are currently closed and officials are asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

