Rosendale Man Busted For Beating Woman, Taking Police On Pursuit, Cops Say

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged violent beating of a woman and then taking deputies on a pursuit in the Hudson Valley.

Ulster County resident, Matthew A. Dequarto, age 23, of Rosendale, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 16, for the Monday, Tuesday, Feb. 13 assault, said Lt. Joseph Sciutto of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 13, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a woman screaming for help on Springtown Road in the town of Rosendale.

When deputies arrived, they spotted a vehicle matching the description from the 911 callers leaving the scene. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it failed to stop and led deputies, as well as members of the New York State Police, City of Kingston Police Department, and Town of Ulster Police Department, on a pursuit, Sciutto said.

The pursuit was terminated because the operator was driving in such a reckless manner that it created a severe risk to public safety if continued. The vehicle was later located abandoned in the Town of Ulster.

Through further investigation, it was determined Dequarto assaulted the woman and took her vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said.

The woman was transported by Mobile Life to Health Alliance Hospital for injuries sustained from the assault.

A warrant of arrest for Dequarto was obtained and he was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with:

Assault

Reckless endangerment

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer

Reckless driving

Aggravated unlicensed operation

Dequarto was arraigned in the Town of Rosendale Justice Court and released on his own recognizance and ordered to reappear on a future date and time.

