Rape Of 13-Year-Old Leads To Bloomingburg Man's Arrest, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A 29-year-old Sullivan County man has been charged with allegedly raping a 13-year-old.
An area man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old who had locked themselves in a bedroom after the rape.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 11:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 in Bloomingburg.

New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said troopers responded to a residence in Bloomingburg for a report of a sexual assault against a minor. 

When they arrived, they spoke with Christopher M. Call-Ross, age 29, of Bloomingburg. While speaking with Call-Ross, troopers learned that the victim was still at the residence and had locked themselves in a bedroom, Nevel said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Call-Ross sexually assaulted the 13-year-old victim, Nevel said.

He was arrested and charged with:

  • Rape
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Sexual abuse

Call-Ross was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 cash/$150,000 insurance bond/$300,000 partially secured bond.

