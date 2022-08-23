Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
Person Stabbed In Lobby Of Resorts World Catskills Casino In Sullivan County

Kathy Reakes
A person was stabbed in the lobby of the Resorts World Catskills Casino.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the casino located in the town of Thompson.

The suspect then fled the area and the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

