New Market To Open In Ulster County

A family-owned Caribbean catering company, known for its line of hot sauces and seasonings sold at local farmers markets and grocery stores, is opening its own market and cafe in Kingston.

Seasoned Delicious Foods will open to the public after a Sunday, Sept. 26 ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

Owners Tamika and Martin Dunkley were inspired in 2016 by the latter's mother, 74-year-old "Mama Blossom" from Kingston, Jamaica, to bottle and distribute Old-World West Indian condiments, cooking oils, spice mixes and, most famously, hot sauces.

The pair developed a presence in nearby Saugerties, establishing a kitchen to make their product there in 2018, distributing to 15 grocery stores throughout the county and state, manning booths at Saugerties' annual Garlic Festival and summer farmer's markets, and orchestrating the town's now-annual Caribbean Carnival.

Now, the dynamic couple is ready to expand further.

“We are focused on breaking the chains of economic disparity in the community highlighting makers who have many times been turned at the door," said Tamika Dunkley. "This new storefront is meant to be a community space for everyone to come and enjoy themselves. We have upheld our health commitment and standards with our product lines. And we are translating those same principles into the storefront to promote health in our community.”

Among their wares are seven hot sauces, including “Krazy Cranberry” sauce, “Orchard Delight,” which contains locally-grown apples, and “Garlicious”, which contains a mixture of garlic and avocado. The pair also sells a slew of spice mixes, relishes and cooking oils.

Ninety-percent of the company's products, said the company in a press release, are produced by and use ingredients sourced from people of color.

With their new storefront, Seasoned Delicious aims to support local minority communities and increase area access to affordable, healthy foods.

Currently, the couple’s products can also be found at Adams and Mother Earth in Kingston, My Market in Rosendale, Sunflower in Woodstock and Rhinebeck, the Boiceville Market, the High Falls food co-op. Emmanuel’s Market in Stone Ridge and a handful of restaurants in Manhattan and the Bronx.

