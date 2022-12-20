Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Nabbed For Stabbing Grandfather in South Fallsburg, Police Say
News

Monticello Man Charged With Burglarizing Beer World Twice, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Justus L. McMoore
Justus L. McMoore Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department

An area man was busted following an investigation into allegedly burglarizing Beer World twice last month.

Sullivan County resident Justus L. McMoore, age 37, of Monticello, was charged on Friday, Dec. 16, with two counts of grand larceny and petit larceny, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police.

McMoore is accused of illegally entering the Beer World store at 77 Pleasant St., in Monticello on Friday, Nov. 4, and stealing $821.45 worth of items, Johnstone said.

Several days later, on Monday, Nov. 7, Johnstone said he entered the store again and stole $2,828.20 worth of items.

Monticello Police were able to identify McMoore through the store’s video surveillance system, he added.

McMoore was remanded back to the Sullivan County Jail where he was already being held, without bail, pending the disposition of this arrest and multiple ongoing cases already pending in court.

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.