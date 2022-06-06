Contact Us
News

Kingston Man Sentenced For Death Of 6-Month-Old Daughter Found In Bathtub

Kathy Reakes
A Kingston man was sentenced to prison in connection with leaving his 6-month-old daughter alone in a bathtub, causing her death.
A Kingston man was sentenced to prison in connection with leaving his 6-month-old daughter alone in a bathtub, causing her death. Photo Credit: Pixabay/qimono

A 26-year-old Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison in connection with the death of his 6-month-old baby left alone in a bathtub.

Ulster County resident Ashante Inniss, age 28, of Kingston, was sentenced to one to three years after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide and criminal contempt, said the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

During the proceeding, Inniss admitted his 6-month-old daughter unattended in a bathtub with running water for approximately 25 minutes on April 18, 2020, the DA's Office said.

The water began to build up and when the Inniss returned to the bathtub he found his daughter floating in the water and immediately called 911, the DA's Office said.

Members of the Kingston Police Department attempted CPR but were unable to save the baby.

Inniss was arrested later that evening, according to the DA's Office.

The charge of criminal contempt stems from a domestic violence-related incident on Nov. 10, 2020, during which he slashed the tires of his girlfriend’s car and was in her presence while she had a full stay-away order of protection against him, officials said.

Kingston Police Department conducted the investigation on both cases. 

