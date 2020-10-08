Isaias Power Outages: Latest Updates For Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Thousands of New Yorkers are still without power in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaiah, though the overwhelming majority of residents in Dutchess, Ulster, and Sullivan counties have largely had electricity restored.

Central Hudson was reporting 15 active outages as of Monday, Aug. 10, which were impacting 154 Dutchess customers, and 11 customers in Ulster County. Sullivan County was reporting complete restoration.

NYSEG had 13 customers without power in Dutchess, and one in Sullivan County, while Orange & Rockland Utilities had 39 of its 9,087 customers reporting outages in Sullivan County.

In Dutchess, outages were still being reported in:

Poughkeepsie: 63;

Wappinger: 38;

Wappingers Falls: 35;

East Fishkill: 9;

Fishkill: 6;

Stanford: 1.

In Ulster County, outages were reported in:

Woodstock: 8;

Hurley: 7;

Rochester: 3;

In Sullivan County, outages were reported in:

Mamakating: 25;

Forestburgh: 13;

Lumberland: 1.

Complete restoration is expected no later than 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

