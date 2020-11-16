Fast-Moving Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands, Topples Trees In Area

Thousands were left without power in the Hudson Valley overnight as storms rocked the region, toppling trees, downing power lines and prompting a tornado warning from the National Weather Service.

Storms caused devastating damage on Sunday, Nov. 15, bringing wind gusts of upwards of 50 mph, leaving hundreds still waiting to turn the lights back on as of Monday, Nov. 16, according to utility companies in the Hudson Valley.

The fast-moving storm led to more than 20,000 residents in the Hudson Valley being left in the dark for hours as utility crews worked to restore power in the area, with complete restoration expected no later than 11 p.m. on Monday night.

According to Central Hudson, as of 9:35 a.m. on Monday morning, there was still 1,224 customers in Orange County without power, along with 1,186 in Dutchess, 530 in Ulster County, 12 in Putnam County, and three in Sullivan County.

NYSEG was still working to restore power to 329 customers in Dutchess, 98 in Putnam, 28 in Ulster, and 44 in Sullivan.

Orange & Rockland Utilities were still working to repair 23 outages that were left 45 of their 302,880 customers out of service.

"We thank our customers for their patience as we repair storm damage and restore electric service,” Ryan Hawthorne, Central Hudson’s Assistant Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations said in a statement.. In this current environment, Central Hudson electric line crews and support staff are practicing social distancing to keep utility workers and the public safe.

“We realize many of our customers are at home and rely on electric service for work, school and essential services, and we are committed to completing restoration as quickly and safely as possible.”

