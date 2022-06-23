Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
News

Ex-CFO Accused Of Stealing From Ulster County Non-Profit

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
A former chief financial officer has been accused of stealing from a non-profit in the Hudson Valley.
A former chief financial officer has been accused of stealing from a non-profit in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A former chief financial officer has been accused of stealing from a non-profit in the Hudson Valley.

James R. Tisch, age 64, allegedly stole $130,000 from the organization while employed as its CFO, the New York State Police Kingston, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) announced this week.

Police did not disclose the name of the non-profit.

Tisch, of Del Rey Beach, Florida, was charged with second-degree grand larceny, a Class C felony. 

He was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and released on his own recognizance. 

Tisch is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Denning Court on Wednesday, July 20.

The New York State Police Kingston BCI was assisted by the New York State Police SIU - Financial Crime Unit.

