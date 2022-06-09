Deer Rescued After Falling Into Septic Tank In Phillipsport

Officers rescued a deer that fell through the top of an abandoned septic tank in the region.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police officers in Sullivan County rescued the deer on Friday, June 3, in Phillipsport.

Officers Doroski and Walraven procured tools from the owner of the property and removed soil from the tank's perimeter to create a pathway to assist the deer, DEC said.

Walraven then secured a rope around the deer, and they pulled the deer out of the hole.

DEC said the animal was "exhausted but otherwise unharmed" and ran out of sight shortly after the rescue.

The owner of the property was advised to fill in the tank as soon as possible, DEC said.

