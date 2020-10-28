COVID-19: Ulster County Sees New Spike In Cases; Latest Breakdown By Municipality

Ulster County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases as the numbers are spiking to highs not seen since June.

There are now 250 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster, the highest number since there were 229 active cases on June 23.

It is unclear what has caused the recent spike in cases, though there has been a rise in reported cases within the Woodland Pond retirement complex as the positive infection rate in those tested in Ulster County peaked at 5.3 percent as recently as Sunday, Oct. 27.

According to the state Department of Health, the infection rate has fluctuated in the past few days, between 0.9 percent and 5.3 percent:

Thursday, Oct. 22: 947 tests administered, resulting in 14 (1.5 percent) positive cases;

Friday, Oct. 23: 963 tests administered, resulting in 9 (0.9 percent) positive cases;

Saturday, Oct. 24: 781 tests administered, resulting in 12 (1.5 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Oct. 25: 545 tests administered, resulting in 29 (5.3 percent) positive cases;

Monday, Oct. 26: 1,100 tests administered, resulting in 15 (1.6 percent) positive cases.

The average infection rate over the past seven days rose from 0.9 percent to 1.6 percent, and the rate over the past 14 days climbed from 0.8 to 1.1 percent.

Since the pandemic began, 2,169 COVID-19 patients have been treated and have since recovered. There have been 96 virus-related deaths since March.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Oct. 28, according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 46;

Ulster: 30;

New Paltz: 20;

Plattekill: 20;

Marlborough: 17;

Shawangunk: 17;

Wawarsing: 16;

Saugerties: 14;

Lloyd: 12;

Hurley: 11;

Esopus: 9;

Olive: 7;

Rochester: 7;

Marbletown: 6;

Gardiner: 5;

Rosendale: 1.

There are no active cases in the Town of Kingston, Denning, Woodstock, or Shandaken.

In the past 24 hours, there were 129,660 COVID-19 tests administered in New York, resulting in 2,031 (1.56 percent) positive cases. There are currently 1,085 patients hospitalized with the virus, and 15 new fatalities were reported.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,945,858 COVID-19 tests, with 498,646 testing positive. A total of 25,758 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

