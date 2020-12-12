COVID-19: Some Inmates Quarantine After Testing Positive At Ulster County Jail

Three of 168 inmates at Ulster County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The three infected inmates have been quarantined from the general prison population as of Tuesday, Dec. 8, according to Sheriff Juan Figueroa. The entire prison population and staff will reportedly undergo testing.

Now, inmates will reportedly also have to wear protective surgical masks. Figueroa said that corrections officers have been required to wear them for several months.

All in-person visitation has been halted at the facility, but Figueroa said that inmates are being given free video calls and visits.

"The safety of our population, their families, as well as our staff and their families remain our top priorities," said Figueroa. "Our agency has been at the forefront of implementing safety protocols since this pandemic began.

"We have been monitoring the recent increases in positive COVID cases in the public and have been preparing for the eventuality this would enter the jail."

