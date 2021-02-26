COVID-19: New Deaths Reported; Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Multiple COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ulster and Sullivan County in the past week, though the number of active cases dropped slightly.

Four new deaths were reported in Ulster County this week, bringing the total number of fatalities to 231 as of Friday, Feb. 26, while Sullivan County saw its death toll held steady at 66 for the fourth straight week.

In Ulster County, there are now a total of 1,564 active COVID-19 cases being monitored by the Department of Health, down from 1,650 a week ago, while there are 159 active cases in Sullivan County, officials reported, up slightly from 146.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 44 in Ulster.

A total of 276,159 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since last March, resulting in a total of 10,735 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 4,591 confirmed cases out of 88,614 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Feb. 26 according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 224 active (1,710 confirmed);

Lloyd: 155 (1,024);

Saugerties: 139 (967);

New Paltz: 100 (661);

Plattekill: 100 (689);

Marlborough: 99 (685);

Shawangunk: 97 (647);

Wawarsing: 96 (574);

Ulster: 89 (962);

Esopus: 64 (423);

Marbletown: 53 (194);

Rosendale: 49 (205);

Hurley: 43 (253);

Rochester: 42 (268);

Woodstock: 29 (167);

Olive: 25 (129);

Gardiner: 25 (217);

Shandaken: 7 (74);

Town of Kingston: 2 (10);

Denning: 0 (12);

Hardenburg: 0 (1).

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Feb. 26.

Statewide, a total of 1,606,520 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 37.25 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 38,227 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.