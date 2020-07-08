Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Tests In Brand-New Three-Day Data

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

There has been an uptick in positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Wednesday, July 8.

Of the 57,585 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 7 in New York State, 692, or 1.2 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

  • Sunday, July 5: 0.9 percent
  • Monday, July 6: 0.9 percent
  • Tuesday, July 7: 1.2 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley County:

  • Westchester, 48
  • Rockland, 11
  • Orange, 8
  • Putnam, 4
  • Dutchess, 2
  • Ulster, 2
  • Sullivan, 1

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 841 (+5)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 84 (+16)
  • Hospital Counties - 31
  • Number ICU - 166 (+6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 97 (-6)
  • Total Discharges - 71,185 (+94)
  • Deaths - 11
  • Total Deaths - 24,944

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.