COVID-19: Here's What New Businesses Will Reopen As Hudson Valley, Long Island Near Phase 3

The Hudson Valley and Long Island are on track to become the latest regions in New York to enter Phase 3 of opening up the economy as the state recovers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Provided the COVID-19 numbers continue to stay steady, the Hudson Valley will enter Phase 3 on Tuesday, June 23, with Long Island following suit a day later on Wednesday, June 24.

In Phase 3, limited indoor dining will be permitted, as well as personal care service businesses such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, though there will be restrictions in place and guidelines to follow.

Before opening, businesses would have to provide the state with a written safety plan, employees and patrons must wear face coverings, social distancing must be practiced, and there will be limits to buildings’ occupancy.

Sanitizing stations will be provided for workers, and there will be more stringent disinfectant rules in place.

Bars and restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity during Phase 3, and patrons sitting at the same table must be in the same party, which will be limited to 10 people total. Tables -- indoors and outdoors -- will also be separated by six feet.

Personal care businesses will also be limited at 50 percent capacity, customers and stations must also be separated by six feet.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that in Phase 3, gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted, up from 10.

Though New Yorkers are beginning to settle into the “new normal,’ Cuomo cautioned that it’s important to continue reopening meticulously, otherwise New York faces the same pitfalls as other states that opened up and almost immediately saw a spike in cases.

“I know businesses are anxious to open up. Everyone is anxious to get the economy back open,” he said. “But please follow the guidelines and do what is permissible to do. People are wary right now of businesses that are violating operating rules.

“Our reopening is different than (other states’) reopening. Ours is based on the numbers and is phased,” Cuomo continued. “New Yorkers have been smart and diligent and informed in this state. They know what’s going on and they know how to stop the spread.”

