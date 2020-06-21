COVID-19: Here's Three-Day Positive Testing Trend As Hudson Valley, Long Island Near Phase 3

As the Hudson Valley, Long Island and New York City move to the next phases of the four-phase reopening process this week, the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations has continued to remain stable.

According to data released Sunday, June 21, there are 1,142 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 332 ICU, statewide. A total of 15 COVID-related deaths have been reported since Saturday, June 20.

There were 664 new COVID cases, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 387,936.

New York City enters Phase 2 of the reopening process on Monday, June 22. The Hudson Valley and Long Island will start Phase 3 on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24, respectively.

The percentage of those testing positive for COVID-19 has remained steady in all three of those regions the last three days. (See image above.)

Of the 67,526 tests conducted in New York State on Saturday, 664, or .98 percent, were positive.

A look at the total number of cases by county are listed below. Total cases appear on the second line under the county name, and new cases on the third line.

Albany

2,054 total cases

1 new case

Allegany

58

0

Broome

668

3

Cattaraugus

115

2

Cayuga

108

0

Chautauqua

116

1

Chemung

139

0

Chenango

139

0

Clinton

100

0

Columbia

451

0

Cortland

44

0

Delaware

90

0

Dutchess

4,138

11

Erie

7,004

24

Essex

41

0

Franklin

27

0

Fulton

243

0

Genesee

222

0

Greene

256

1

Hamilton

6

0

Herkimer

136

2

Jefferson

84

1

Lewis

23

1

Livingston

123

0

Madison

345

2

Monroe

3,498

11

Montgomery

106

0

Nassau

41,479

36

Niagara

1,192

4

NYC

212,446

385

Oneida

1,393

15

Onondaga

2,666

22

Ontario

240

1

Orange

10,648

10

Orleans

276

1

Oswego

173

4

Otsego

82

0

Putnam

1,301

0

Rensselaer

524

3

Rockland

13,504

9

Saratoga

533

2

Schenectady

754

5

Schoharie

57

1

Schuyler

12

0

Seneca

64

0

St. Lawrence

216

0

Steuben

261

0

Suffolk

40,972

64

Sullivan

1,437

2

Tioga

140

0

Tompkins

175

1

Ulster

1,754

4

Warren

261

0

Washington

244

0

Wayne

143

0

Westchester

34,521

35

Wyoming

93

0

Yates

41

0

