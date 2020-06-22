COVID-19: Here's Rundown Of Cases As Ulster, Sullivan Counties Start Phase 3

There are less than a total of 350 novel coronavirus cases in Ulster and Sullivan counties as the Hudson Valley prepares to enter Phase 3 of the four-phase reopening of the economy.

Phase 3 begins on Tuesday, June 23.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 1,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, with 308 still active. There have been 85 COVID-19-related fatalities, with 1,393 being treated and recovering from the virus.

In Ulster County, the breakdown is as follows:

Ulster: 224 confirmed COVID-19 cases (75 active);

Lloyd: 159 (44);

City of Kingston: 252 (41);

Wawarsing: 132 (15);

Marlborough: 126 (11);

Plattekill: 161 (10);

Saugerties: 111 (8);

Esopus: 71 (6);

Gardiner: 38 (5);

Shawangunk: 112 (5);

New Paltz: 86 (4);

Hurley: 41 (3);

Shandaken: 9 (1);

Town of Kingston: 2 (1);

Marbletown: 23 (1);

Rochester: 36 (1);

Rosendale: 41 (1);

Woodstock: 31 (0);

Olive: 14 (0);

Denning: 2 (0).

In Sullivan County, there have been 1,411 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 12,007 residents tested. There are 21 active cases, 266 patients in quarantine, and 3,186 who have been released from quarantine. Two are still hospitalized with the virus.

There has been a total of 47 COVID-19 deaths in Sullivan County. No breakdown of cases by municipality was provided by the county.

The Hudson Valley will enter Phase 3 on Tuesday, June 22.

In Phase 3, limited indoor dining will be permitted, as well as personal care service businesses such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, though there will be restrictions in place and guidelines to follow.

Before opening, businesses would have to provide the state with a written safety plan, employees and patrons must wear face coverings, social distancing must be practiced, and there will be limits to buildings’ occupancy. Bars and restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity during Phase 3, and patrons sitting at the same table must be in the same party, which will be limited to 10 people total. Tables -- indoors and outdoors -- will also be separated by six feet.

Personal care businesses will also be limited at 50 percent capacity, customers and stations must also be separated by six feet.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that in Phase 3, gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted, up from 10.

In the past 24 hours, 56,780 COVID-19 tests were conducted in New York State, Cuomo noted, with 552 (.97 percent) coming back positive. The total hospitalizations fell to 1,122, with 10 new deaths reported.

Since the pandemic hit New York in mid-March, 3,452,099 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 388,488 positive tests. There have been 24,739 deaths tied to the virus.

