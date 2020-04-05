COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

New deaths tied to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in both Ulster and Sullivan counties over the weekend.

As of Monday, May 4, there are a total of 792 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, with 955 positive cases in Sullivan County, with 396 active.

There have been 44 COVID-19 deaths in Ulster, and 23 fatalities in Sullivan County during the 65 days of the pandemic.

In Ulster, there have been 1,414 residents who tested positive, while 6,038 have tested negatively for COVID-19. There have been 578 COVID-19 patients who have been treated at area hospitals and since released after showing no signs of the virus for two weeks.

In Sullivan County, there are 1,209 people in self-quarantine. Since the outbreak began in early March, more than 1,341 area residents have been placed in isolation due to the virus and have since been cleared by health officials.

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

City of Kingston: 171;

Ulster: 148;

Plattekill: 134;

Lloyd: 122;

Marlborough: 108;

Wawarsing: 105;

Shawangunk: 102;

Saugerties: 88;

New Paltz: 78;

Esopus: 59;

Rochester: 32;

Gardiner: 31;

Rosendale: 30;

Hurley: 29;

Woodstock: 24

Marbletown: 20;

Olive: 13;

Shandaken: 8;

Denning: 2;

Kingston: 1;

Hardenburgh: 0.

Cases in Sullivan County:

Liberty: 170;

South Fallsburg: 144;

Monticello: 143;

Bloomingburg: 91;

Wurtsboro: 36;

Rock Hill: 34;

Woodbourne: 24;

Woodridge: 24;

Fallsburg: 23;

Livingston Manor: 22;

Loch Sheldrake: 21;

Hurleyville: 19;

Glen Spey: 15;

Forestburgh: 11;

Mountainville: 10;

Kiamesha Lake: 10;

Mountaindale: 10;

Forestburgh: 10;

Barryville: <10;

Bethel: <10;

Burlingham: <10;

Callicoon: <10;

Callicoon Center: <10;

Claryville: <10;

Cochecton: <10;

Cuddebackville: <10;

Eldred: <10;

Ferndale: <10;

Fremont Center: <10;

Glen Wild: <10;

Grahamsville: <10;

Hankins: <10;

Harris: <10;

Highland Lake: <10;

Hortonville: <10;

Jeffersonville: <10;

Kauneonga Lake: <10;

Kenoza Lake: <10;

Lake Huntington: <10;

Long Eddy: <10;

Mongaup Valley: <10;

Narrowsburg:<10;

Neversink: <10;

North Branch: <10;

Obernberg: <10;

Parksville: <10;

Phillipsport: <10;

Pond Eddy: <10;

Roscoe: <10;

Smallwood: <10;

Summitville: <10;

Swan Lake: <10;

Thompsonville: <10;

Westbrookville: <10;

White Lake: <10;

White Sulphur Springs: <10;

Youngsville: <10;

Yulan: <10.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 318,953 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,415 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations are all down.

