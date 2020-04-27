Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

Zak Failla
The Ulster County COVID-19 map on Monday, April 27, 2020 (the darker regions represent more cases). Photo Credit: Ulster County
The Sullivan County COVID-19 dashboard on Monday, April 27, 2020. Photo Credit: Sullivan County

New deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Ulster and Sullivan counties.

There have now been a total of 1,289 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster, which have resulted in 24 deaths, while there have been 740 confirmed cases in Sullivan, including 21 fatalities, as of Monday, April 27.

In Ulster, there have been 1,805 patients who tested negative for COVID-19, while 240 have been treated at area hospitals and since released after showing no symptoms of the virus. In Sullivan, there are currently 1,151 COVID-19 patients in quarantine, while 945 were treated, self resolved, and are now out of isolation.

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

  • City of Kingston: 159;
  • Ulster: 143;
  • Plattekill: 126;
  • Lloyd: 113;
  • Wawarsing: 95;
  • Shawangunk: 93;
  • Marlborough: 93;
  • Saugerties: 77;
  • New Paltz: 71
  • Esopus: 51;
  • Rochester: 33;
  • Rosendale: 29;
  • Hurley: 27;
  • Gardiner: 26;
  • Woodstock: 22;
  • Gardiner: 21;
  • Marbletown: 17;
  • Olive: 12;
  • Shandaken: 7;
  • Denning: 2;
  • Kingston: 1;
  • Hardenburgh: 0.
  • Liberty: 124;
  • Monticello: 117;
  • Bloomingburg: 82;
  • South Fallsburg: 67;
  • Wurtsboro: 35;
  • Rock Hill: 30;
  • Woodridge: 24;
  • Fallsburg: 22;
  • Livingston Manor: 20
  • Woodbourne: 17;
  • Glen Spey: 15;
  • Loch Sheldrake: 12;
  • Hurleyville: 12;
  • Mountainville: 10;
  • Barryville: <10;
  • Bethel: <10;
  • Burlingham: <10;
  • Callicoon: <10;
  • Callicoon Center: <10;
  • Claryville: <10;
  • Cochecton: <10;
  • Cuddebackville: <10;
  • Eldred: <10;
  • Ferndale: <10;
  • Forestburgh: <10;
  • Fremont Center: <10;
  • Glen Wild: <10;
  • Grahamsville: <10;
  • Hankins: <10;
  • Harris: <10;
  • Highland Lake: <10;
  • Hortonville: <10;
  • Jeffersonville: <10;
  • Kauneonga Lake: <10;
  • Kenoza Lake: <10;
  • Kiamesha Lake: <10;
  • Lake Huntington: <10;
  • Long Eddy: <10;
  • Mongaup Valley: <10;
  • Mountaindale: <10;
  • Narrowsburg:<10;
  • Neversink: <10;
  • North Branch: <10;
  • Obernberg: <10;
  • Parksville: <10;
  • Phillipsport: <10;
  • Pond Eddy: <10;
  • Roscoe: <10;
  • Smallwood: <10;
  • Summitville: <10;
  • Swan Lake: <10;
  • Thompsonville: <10;
  • Westbrookville: <10;
  • White Lake: <10;
  • White Sulphur Springs: <10;
  • Youngsville: <10;
  • Yulan: <10.

There were 337 new COVID-19 deaths reported overnight, bringing the total to 16,599 since the outbreak began. There have been more than 282,000 confirmed cases statewide, with approximately 1,000 new patients submitted to New York hospitals in the past 24 hours.

