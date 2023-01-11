Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here Are New Groups Who Can Now Get Vaccines In NY
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ulster County as of Monday, Jan. 11. Photo Credit: Ulster County
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County as of Monday, Jan. 11. Photo Credit: Sullivan County

A new COVID-19-related death was reported in Ulster County as it and Sullivan County continue contending with more than 2,200 active cases of the virus.

There have now been 163 virus-related deaths in Ulster, with the death toll in Sullivan holding steady at 57 since the pandemic began last year. 

The Ulster County Department of Health is monitoring 1,948 active COVID-19 cases, up approximately 100 from Friday, Jan. 8, while there are 283 active cases in Sullivan, up five over the weekend.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 158 in Ulster.

A total of 208,957 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 7,287 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 3,311 confirmed cases out of 65,683 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Monday, Jan. 11 according to the county Department of Health:

  • City of Kingston: 433 active (1,217 confirmed);
  • Saugerties: 201 (620);
  • Ulster: 185 (712);
  • Unknown: 159 (472);
  • Lloyd: 124 (651);
  • Wawarsing: 100 (370);
  • Esopus: 97 (301);
  • Shawangunk: 97 (421);
  • Marlborough: 93 (472);
  • Plattekill: 90 (472);
  • Rochester: 86 (180);
  • New Paltz: 79 (448);
  • Hurley: 44 (165);
  • Rosendale: 37 (118);
  • Gardiner: 28 (144);
  • Marbletown: 27 (104);
  • Olive: 24 (77);
  • Woodstock: 21 (107);
  • Shandaken: 15 (44);
  • Denning: 0 (10);
  • Town of Kingston: 0 (3).

There have been no reported cases in Hardenburg.

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Jan. 11.

Statewide, a total of 1,126,442 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 27.3 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 31,672 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 

