Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: Ulster County Man Accused Of Assaulting 2-Year-Old Multiple Times
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County as of Monday, Jan. 4. Photo Credit: Sullivan County
The breakdown of COVID-19 active cases in Ulster County as of Monday, Jan. 4. Photo Credit: Ulster County
The breakdown of COVID-19 active cases in Ulster County as of Monday, Jan. 4. Photo Credit: Ulster County

Several new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ulster County in the past week, though the death toll was steady in Sullivan County, as the number of cases continues to rise over the end of the holiday season.

In Ulster County, there were three new deaths reported, bringing the total to 141 since the pandemic began in March, while health officials in Sullivan have reported a total of 54 virus-related deaths

There are now 2,517 active COVID-19 in Ulster County as of Monday, Jan. 4, up from 2,293 last week. In Sullivan, the number of active cases rose from 248 last week to 264 this week for a total of 2,557 in the area.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 84 in Ulster.

A total of 198,666 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 6,341 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 3,008 confirmed cases out of 62,087 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Jan. 4 according to the county Department of Health:

  • City of Kingston: 440 active (981 confirmed);
  • Lloyd: 265 (592);
  • Saugerties: 253 (529);
  • Ulster: 227 (632);
  • Unknown: 214 (409);
  • Shawangunk: 133 (373);
  • Plattekill: 124 (419);
  • Marlborough: 116 (390);
  • New Paltz: 112 (412);
  • Esopus: 100 (258);
  • Wawarsing: 95 (325);
  • Rochester: 59 (132);
  • Hurley: 53 (147);
  • Gardiner: 53 (134);
  • Woodstock: 42 (96);
  • Marbletown: 33 (91);
  • Rosendale: 30 (96);
  • Olive: 25 (61);
  • Shandaken: 22 (41);
  • Denning: 5 (10);
  • Town of Kingston: 1 (3).

There have been no reported cases in Hardenburg.

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Jan. 4.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.