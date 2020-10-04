Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's The Latest Number Of Positive Cases In Ulster, Sullivan
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest On Number Of Fatalities, Cases In Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Zak Failla
The Ulster County COVID-19 map as of Friday, April 10, 2020. Photo Credit: Ulster County
The latest COVID-19 data in Sullivan County as of Thursday, April 9, 2020. Photo Credit: Sullivan County

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread in the Hudson Valley, as the number of confirmed cases in Ulster and Sullivan counties are on the rise, even as things are somewhat stabilizing statewide.

There have now been 572 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, which resulted in nine deaths. In Sullivan County, there have been 323 total cases, leading to seven fatalities.

More than 2,700 patients in the two counties have tested negatively for COVID-19.

Active COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, by municipality:

  • City of Kingston: 73;
  • Plattekill: 61;
  • Shawangunk: 55;
  • Lloyd: 45;
  • Marlborough: 45;
  • Wawarsing: 45;
  • New Paltz: 43;
  • Saugerties: 42;
  • Ulster: 32;
  • Esopus: 19;
  • Rochester: 19;
  • Rosendal: 16;
  • Hurley: 12;
  • Gardiner: 9;
  • Woodstock: 8;
  • Marbletown: 7;
  • Shandaken: 5;
  • Olive: 5;
  • Denning: 1;
  • Hardenburgh: 0;
  • Kingston: 0.

COVID-19 data from individual municipalities in Sullivan County was not released.

Though the number of deaths continues to rise - as expected - officials in New York have made note that social distancing and “stay at home” protocols have helped “flatten the curve” as the number of hospitalizations begins to stabilize statewide.

