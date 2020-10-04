COVID-19: Here's Latest On Number Of Fatalities, Cases In Ulster, Sullivan Counties

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread in the Hudson Valley, as the number of confirmed cases in Ulster and Sullivan counties are on the rise, even as things are somewhat stabilizing statewide.

There have now been 572 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, which resulted in nine deaths. In Sullivan County, there have been 323 total cases, leading to seven fatalities.

More than 2,700 patients in the two counties have tested negatively for COVID-19.

Active COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, by municipality:

City of Kingston: 73;

Plattekill: 61;

Shawangunk: 55;

Lloyd: 45;

Marlborough: 45;

Wawarsing: 45;

New Paltz: 43;

Saugerties: 42;

Ulster: 32;

Esopus: 19;

Rochester: 19;

Rosendal: 16;

Hurley: 12;

Gardiner: 9;

Woodstock: 8;

Marbletown: 7;

Shandaken: 5;

Olive: 5;

Denning: 1;

Hardenburgh: 0;

Kingston: 0.

COVID-19 data from individual municipalities in Sullivan County was not released.

Though the number of deaths continues to rise - as expected - officials in New York have made note that social distancing and “stay at home” protocols have helped “flatten the curve” as the number of hospitalizations begins to stabilize statewide.

