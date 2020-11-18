COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown By Location Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

There were no new virus-related deaths in Ulster or Sullivan counties as the region continues to see a surge in newly confirmed and active COVID-19 cases.

In Ulster County, the state Department of Health was reporting that there were 35 new cases reported, with 12 in Sullivan County as a statewide trend of new COVID-19 cases continues.

There are now 441 337 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster, up from 337 as of Friday, Nov. 13, with 118 in Sullivan, up from 100.

A total of 140,992 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 2,862 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 1,934 confirmed cases out of 44,470 tests.

A total of 488 people in Sullivan County are currently in quarantine.

Ulster has reported 98 COVID-19 fatalities, while there have been 51 virus-related deaths in Sullivan, with none in the past three weeks.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Wednesday, Nov. 18, according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 57 active (394 confirmed);

Plattekill: 51 (237);

Shawangunk: 41 (188);

Saugerties: 38 (182);

Ulster: 38 (319);

New Paltz: 35 (166);

Lloyd: 32 (224);

Marlborough: 27 (207);

Wawarsing: 23 (196);

Esopus: 17 (109);

Gardiner: 11 (59);

Rochester: 9 (59);

Hurley: 8 (74);

Rosendale: 7 (56);

Olive: 4 (24);

Marbletown: 4 (38);

Woodstock: 3 (46);

Denning: 2 (4);

Shandaken: 0 (14);

Town of Kingston: 0 (2).

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Nov. 18.

In the past 24 hours, 154,434 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 5,294 positive cases.

The positive infection rate is up to 3.43 percent statewide and the number of COVID-19 patients in New York is up to 2,202.

There were 35 new COVID-19-related deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 16,876,843 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 563,690 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,159 COVID-19 fatalities.

“If we stay New York Tough and don't fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we'll keep it under control," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously said.

“New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide."

