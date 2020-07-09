Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
News

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Four-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley has fallen slightly from a day earlier, according to four-day data released Thursday, July 9.

Statewide, there were 584 additional cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, July 8, bringing the statewide total to 399,513 confirmed cases. 

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last four days are as follows:

  • Sunday, July 5: 0.9 percent

  • Monday, July 6: 0.9 percent
  • Tuesday, July 7: 1.2 percent
  • Wednesday, July 8: 0.6 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley County:

  • Westchester, 29 (down 19 from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 6 (up four from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 5 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 4 (down four from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 4 (same as a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 4 (down seven from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0  (down one from a day earlier)

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 851 (+10)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 79 (-5)
  • Hospital Counties - 33
  • Number ICU - 173 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 98 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 71,279 (+94)
  • Deaths - 8
  • Total Deaths - 24,959

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.