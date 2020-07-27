Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: 27 Violations Issued To NY Businesses For Breaching Restrictions
News

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There was a slight decline in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley, according to five-day data released by New York State on Monday, July 27.

Of the 57,270 test results reported on Sunday, July 26 to New York State, 608, or 1.06 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Wednesday, July 22: 0.9 percent
  • Thursday, July 23: 0.7 percent
  • Friday, July 24: 1.0 percent
  • Saturday, July 25: 1.2 percent
  • Sunday, July 26: 0.8 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 22 (down 17 from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 15 (up two from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 12 (up eight from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 4 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 2 (same as a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 1 (down eight from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (same as a day earlier)

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 642 (+5)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 82
  • Hospital Counties - 29
  • Number ICU - 149 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 84 (-6)
  • Total Discharges - 72,766 (+50)
  • Deaths - 11
  • Total Deaths - 25,117

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.