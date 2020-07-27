COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

There was a slight decline in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley, according to five-day data released by New York State on Monday, July 27.

Of the 57,270 test results reported on Sunday, July 26 to New York State, 608, or 1.06 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Wednesday, July 22: 0.9 percent

Thursday, July 23: 0.7 percent

Friday, July 24: 1.0 percent

Saturday, July 25: 1.2 percent

Sunday, July 26: 0.8 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 22 (down 17 from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 15 (up two from a day earlier)

Orange, 12 (up eight from a day earlier)

Putnam, 4 (up three from a day earlier)

Rockland, 2 (same as a day earlier)

Ulster, 1 (down eight from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 0 (same as a day earlier)

There were 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization - 642 (+5)

Patients Newly Admitted - 82

Hospital Counties - 29

Number ICU - 149 (-6)

Number ICU with Intubation - 84 (-6)

Total Discharges - 72,766 (+50)

Deaths - 11

Total Deaths - 25,117

