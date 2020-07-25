Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley has held steady, according to five-day data released by New York State on Saturday, July 25. 

Of the 71,466 test results reported to the state Friday, July 24, a total of 750, or 1.05 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Monday, July 20: 1.1 percent
  • Tuesday, July 21: 0.9 percent
  • Wednesday, July 22: 0.9 percent
  • Thursday, July 23: 0.7 percent
  • Friday, July 24: 1.0 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 38 (up five from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 18 (up 10 from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 7 (down three from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 4 (down four from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 4 (up two from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 4 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 1 (up one from a day earlier)

There were 10 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state on Friday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 646 (-4)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 91 (+34)
  • Number ICU - 149 (-7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 94 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 72,632 (+80)
  • Deaths - 10
  • Total Deaths - 25,103

