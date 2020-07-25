COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley has held steady, according to five-day data released by New York State on Saturday, July 25.

Of the 71,466 test results reported to the state Friday, July 24, a total of 750, or 1.05 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Monday, July 20: 1.1 percent

Tuesday, July 21: 0.9 percent

Wednesday, July 22: 0.9 percent

Thursday, July 23: 0.7 percent

Friday, July 24: 1.0 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 38 (up five from a day earlier)

Orange, 18 (up 10 from a day earlier)

Rockland, 7 (down three from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 4 (down four from a day earlier)

Putnam, 4 (up two from a day earlier)

Ulster, 4 (up three from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 1 (up one from a day earlier)

There were 10 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state on Friday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 646 (-4)

Patients Newly Admitted - 91 (+34)

Number ICU - 149 (-7)

Number ICU with Intubation - 94 (+1)

Total Discharges - 72,632 (+80)

Deaths - 10

Total Deaths - 25,103

