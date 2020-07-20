Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Breaking News: Body Found In Sullivan County May Be Linked To Shooting Involving Judge
COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley has remained steady, according to five-day data released Monday, July 20.

Of the 49,342 tests conducted Sunday, July 19 in New York State, 519, or 1.05 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Wednesday, July 15: 1.10 percent
  • Thursday, July 16: 0.8 percent
  • Friday, July 17: 0.9 percent
  • Saturday, July 18: 0.6 percent
  • Sunday, July 19: 0.9 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 36 (up 24 from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 7 (down three from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 5 (down four from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 1 (same as a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 0 (down one from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (same as a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, (same as a day earlier)

There were eight deaths statewide due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, bringing the total to 25,056. None of Sunday's deaths were in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 716 (-6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 58 (-21)
  • Number ICU - 158 (-2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 93 (-3)
  • Total Discharges - 72,229 (+68)
  • Deaths - 8
  • Total Deaths - 25,056

