COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley declined, according to five-day data released Sunday, July 19.

Of the 46,204 tests conducted Saturday, July 18 in New York State, 502, or 1.08 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Tuesday, July 14: 1.4 percent

Wednesday, July 15: 1.10 percent

Thursday, July 16: 0.8 percent

Friday, July 17: 0.9 percent

Saturday, July 18: 0.6 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 12 (down 28 from a day earlier)

Orange, 10 (down three from a day earlier)

Rockland, 9 (same as day earlier)

Putnam, 1 (down three from a day earlier)

Ulster, 1 (down one from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 0 (down four from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 0 (down 10 from a day earlier)

There were 13 deaths statewide due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, bringing the total to 25,048. Four of the deaths were in the Hudson Valley: three in Westchester, one in Sullivan County.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 722 (-21)

Patients Newly Admitted - 79 (+14)

Number ICU - 160 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation - 96 (-4)

Total Discharges - 72,161 (+97)

Deaths - 13

Total Deaths - 25,048

