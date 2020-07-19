Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Breaking News: Heat Advisory: Dangerously Hot Conditions Grip Region - Here's When We'll See Some Relief
COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley declined, according to five-day data released Sunday, July 19.

Of the 46,204 tests conducted Saturday, July 18 in New York State, 502, or 1.08 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Tuesday, July 14: 1.4 percent
  • Wednesday, July 15: 1.10 percent
  • Thursday, July 16: 0.8 percent
  • Friday, July 17: 0.9 percent
  • Saturday, July 18: 0.6 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 12 (down 28 from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 10 (down three from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 9 (same as day earlier)
  • Putnam, 1 (down three from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 1 (down one from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (down four from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 0 (down 10 from a day earlier)

There were 13 deaths statewide due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, bringing the total to 25,048. Four of the deaths were in the Hudson Valley: three in Westchester, one in Sullivan County.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 722 (-21)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 79 (+14)
  • Number ICU - 160 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 96 (-4)
  • Total Discharges - 72,161 (+97)
  • Deaths - 13
  • Total Deaths - 25,048

