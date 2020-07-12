COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is holding steady in the Hudson Valley, according to brand-new five-day data released Sunday, July 12.
Statewide, of the 62,418 tests conducted Saturday, July 11, a total of 677, or 1.08 percent, were positive.
In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:
- Tuesday, July 7: 1.2 percent
- Wednesday, July 8: 0.6 percent
- Thursday, July 9: 0.9 percent
- Friday, July 10: 0.8 percent
- Saturday, July 11: 0.9 percent
Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:
- Westchester, 37 (up three from a day earlier)
- Rockland, 16 (up seven from a day earlier)
- Dutchess, 7 (same number as a day earlier)
- Orange, 5 (five less than a day earlier)
- Ulster, 4 (up two from a day earlier)
- Sullivan, 1 (up one from a day earlier)
- Putnam, 0 (down six from a day earlier)
Here is overall state data for Saturday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 801 (+2)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 75 (+0)
- Number ICU - 174 (-3)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 102 (+2)
- Total Discharges - 71,565 (+88)
- Deaths - 5
- Total Deaths - 24,979
